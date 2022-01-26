US Markets
DNAA

Palihapitiya's SPAC to take Akili Interactive public in $1 bln deal

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Tech-based cognitive therapies startup Akili Interactive on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal valuing the combined company at about $1 billion.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tech-based cognitive therapies startup Akili Interactive on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal valuing the combined company at about $1 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNAA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular