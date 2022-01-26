Palihapitiya's SPAC to take Akili Interactive public in $1 bln deal
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tech-based cognitive therapies startup Akili Interactive on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal valuing the combined company at about $1 billion.
(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.