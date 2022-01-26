Palihapitiya's SPAC to take Akili Interactive public in $1 bln deal

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tech-based cognitive therapies startup Akili Interactive on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal valuing the combined company at about $1 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

