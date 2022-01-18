US Markets
DNAC

Palihapitiya-backed SPAC to take ProKidney public in over $2 bln deal

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Biotech ProKidney LP said on Tuesday it would go public by merging a blank-check firm backed by veteran dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal that values the combined company at $2.64 billion.

The deal with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III DNAC.O includes a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $575 million.

Investors in the PIPE include Social Capital, Suvretta Capital's healthcare-focused fund Averill and ProKidney's existing shareholders.

The gross proceeds from the deal also include the $250 million the blank-check firm raised through an initial public offering (IPO) in July.

ProKidney focuses on the treatment of chronic kidney diseases with technology that it says has the potential to restore the organ's function by using the patient's own kidney cells.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, after which the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PROK".

