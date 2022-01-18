US Markets
DNAC

Palihapitiya-backed SPAC to take ProKidney public in over $2 bln deal

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Biotech company ProKidney LP is going public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by veteran dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, in a deal that values the combined company at $2.64 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Biotech company ProKidney LP is going public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by veteran dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, in a deal that values the combined company at $2.64 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular