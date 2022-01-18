Palihapitiya-backed SPAC to take ProKidney public in over $2 bln deal
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Biotech company ProKidney LP is going public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by veteran dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, in a deal that values the combined company at $2.64 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
