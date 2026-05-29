Palidye Holdings Initiates PENN Entertainment Position, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Palidye Holdings (Caymans) Ltd initiated 1,400,000-share position in PENN; estimated trade size $19.47 million (based on average Q1 2026 price)

Post-trade, the new PENN position had a value of $21.04 million, up from zero at the start of the quarter due to the purchase of 1,400,000 shares.

Transaction value represents a 3.61% change of Palidye’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 1,400,000 shares, valued at $21.04 million as of March 31, 2026

The new holding accounts for 3.9% of fund AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Penn Entertainment ›

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Palidye Holdings (Caymans) Ltd reported a new position in PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN), acquiring 1,400,000 shares over the first quarter. The position’s quarter-end market value reached $21.04 million. The stake represents 3.9% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

What else to know

This is a new position for Palidye, representing 3.9% of 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $257.89 million (47.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $123.17 million (22.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $114.19 million (21.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DDOG: $3.95 million (0.7% of AUM)

NYSE:XYZ: $2.93 million (0.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares were priced at $15.83, down 2.2% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.07 billion Net Income (TTM) $-957.20 million Market Capitalization $2.58 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $15.83

Company Snapshot

PENN Entertainment, Inc. is a leading North American gaming and entertainment company with a multi-channel approach spanning land-based casinos and digital wagering platforms. Its scale and geographic reach position it as a significant competitor in the evolving gaming and interactive entertainment industry.

The company offers integrated entertainment, casino gaming, online sports betting, and iCasino services across North America under brands such as Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. targets a broad customer base including in-person casino patrons, online sports bettors, and iCasino users in regulated North American markets.It operates a diversified business model with 44 physical properties in 20 states and digital platforms in multiple jurisdictions, generating revenue through gaming, hospitality, and interactive wagering.

What this transaction means for investors

PENN Entertainment operates primarily as a regional casino company, with its digital wagering business now focused on iCasino and theScore Bet. The casino portfolio remains the core economic driver, while Interactive represents the key swing factor following the conclusion of the ESPN BET partnership. The central investment question is whether PENN can make its lower-cost digital strategy profitable without straining its existing casino cash flow.

PENN’s latest results showed the casino business still doing the heavy lifting while digital losses narrowed. Retail segment adjusted EBITDAR was $471.4 million, while Interactive posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.8 million. That was a sharp improvement from a year earlier, helped by the realigned digital strategy and iCasino growth, but the segment remained negative. The quarter reinforced that PENN’s digital reset is improving, not finished.

For investors, PENN’s value depends on how well it manages cash between casinos, leases, development, paying down debt, and digital investments. iCasino and theScore Bet are simpler than the old ESPN BET setup, but the casino business still needs to keep providing financial flexibility. The strongest signal for PENN Entertainment investors moving forward would be steady casino cash flow, smaller losses in Interactive, and more visible free cash flow after covering necessary expenses.

Should you buy stock in Penn Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Penn Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Penn Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $465,733!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,313,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Datadog, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.