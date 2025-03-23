$PALI Earnings Preview: Recent $PALI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PALI ($PALI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$2.03 per share.
$PALI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $PALI stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 70,006 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,509
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 53,367 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,055
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,052 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,585
- UBS GROUP AG added 8,943 shares (+28848.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,755
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 8,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,530
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 3,089 shares (+193.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,096
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 133 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219
