Palestinian teen shot dead in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

November 22, 2022 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by Ali Sawafta for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Nablus late on Tuesday night, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military said it was operating in Nablus, came under fire and responded with live fire but did not confirm the death.

Scores of Palestinians, among them gunmen and civilians, have been killed since a surge in bloodshed that has deepened rancour at their long-frustrated hopes of achieving statehood.

