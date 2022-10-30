Palestinian shot dead after attacking Israeli soldiers with car

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A Palestinian was shot dead after he carried out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

The Israeli military said the Palestinian attacker drove his car into the soldiers at a bus station and then struck others by a nearby intersection, injuring five of them.

He tried to flee the scene when he was shot by a police officer and an armed civilian, the military said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the Palestinian died from his wounds.

The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)

