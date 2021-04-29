Palestinian elections delayed says President Mahmoud Abbas

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday delayed planned elections, blaming Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow them to proceed in East Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

“We have decided to postpone the election until the participation of our people in Jerusalem is guaranteed,” said Abbas in a speech on Palestinian TV.

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell)

((stephen.farrell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.