US Markets

Palestinian elections delayed says President Mahmoud Abbas

Contributor
Stephen Farrell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday delayed planned elections, blaming Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow them to proceed in East Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. “We have decided to postpone the election until the participation of our people in Jerusalem is guaranteed,” said Abbas in a speech on Palestinian TV.

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday delayed planned elections, blaming Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow them to proceed in East Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

“We have decided to postpone the election until the participation of our people in Jerusalem is guaranteed,” said Abbas in a speech on Palestinian TV.

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell)

((stephen.farrell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular