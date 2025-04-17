Palatin's Phase 2 Obesity Study Shows Encouraging Appetite Suppression Data, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), Thursday announced results from its BMT-801 Phase 2 obesity study, which evaluated the co-administration of melanocortin 4 receptor or MC4R agonist bremelanotide plus glucagon like peptide-1/gastric inhibitory polypeptide or GLP-1/GIP tirzepatide arm, bremelanotide alone, and tirzepatide alone arms.

The study showed that patients receiving co-administered bremelanotide + tirzepatide, tirzepatide alone, and bremelanotide alone, experienced significant improvements in appetite suppression, fullness, and satiety.

The co-administration of Bremelanotide + tirzepatide showed 71 percent increase in overall appetite suppression, whereas Tirzepatide alone showed 73 increase and Bremelanotide alone demonstrated 71 percent increase of the same.

Meanwhile, patients who transitioned to placebo after initial weight loss on tirzepatide showed no improvement for appetite suppression.

Notably, Palatin continues to advance its next-generation MC4R agonists with IND filings expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, and initial clinical data anticipated in the first half of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, Palatin's stock is trading at $0.27, up 7.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.

