Palatin: GLP-1 & MC4R Agonist Co-administration Data Shows Increased Weight Loss

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) said it plans to initiate a clinical study of melanocortin 4 receptor or MC4R agonist, bremelanotide, an FDA approved product and 100% owned by Palatin, in combination with a Glucagon Like Peptide-1 or GLP-1 agonist, in obese patients in the first quarter of calendar year 2024. The company said the use of combination therapy is supported by preclinical data with MC4R agonist PL8905 and two previous clinical studies with MC4R agonist bremelanotide demonstrating statistically significant effects on reducing food intake and weight loss in obese patients.

"With the increased use of FDA-approved GLP-1 agonists for treating obesity there is an unmet need for treatments with alternative mechanisms of action that will help obese patients meet and maintain their weight loss objectives. We believe the MC4R agonist is the best validated mechanism for adjunctive therapy with GLP-1 agonists and weight loss maintenance," said Carl Spana, CEO of Palatin.

