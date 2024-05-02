News & Insights

Palatin: FDA Clears IND Application For Bremelanotide Phase 2 Study

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) announced the FDA has completed 30-day review of the investigational new drug application for the use of bremelanotide, a melanocortin receptor 4 agonist, for the treatment of obesity. The company is cleared to begin enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of bremelanotide, co-administered with tirzepatide in obese patients.

The company expects to start phase 2 clinical study mid-calendar year 2024, with topline data results by the end of calendar year 2024.

