Palatin Unveils Promising Preclinical Data For Diabetic Retinopathy Treatments At ARVO 2025

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTNT), a biopharmaceutical company advancing melanocortin-based therapies, shared new preclinical findings at the 2025 ARVO Annual Meeting.

The results highlight the therapeutic potential of melanocortin agonists PL9654 and PL9655 in treating diabetic retinopathy (DR). These compounds demonstrated strong anti-inflammatory effects, stabilization of the blood-retinal barrier, reduction in VEGF signaling, and protection of retinal ganglion cells—factors central to DR progression.

Both PL9654 and PL9655 showed efficacy across several administration routes, including topical, and in various disease models. The presented data underscore their ability to preserve vision, reduce inflammation, and suppress abnormal blood vessel growth.

CEO Carl Spana emphasized the multi-pathway action of the treatments, noting their ability to modulate immune responses, curb angiogenesis, and maintain neural health, particularly through non-invasive topical delivery. Dr. Paul Kayne, VP of Biological Sciences, presented the research under the title: "Activating the melanocortin system resolves inflammation, reduces VEGF signaling in diabetic retinopathy (DR), and provides retinal ganglion cell (RGC) protection."

Key preclinical outcomes demonstrated that PL9654 and PL9655 significantly improved contrast vision, showing superior efficacy compared to control treatments. The compounds effectively downregulated immune activity in retinal cells, contributing to reduced inflammation. PL9654 also provided protection against ischemia-induced retinal damage, with results comparable to the melanocortin peptide a-MSH.

Notably, PL9655 promoted neuroregeneration by increasing rod photoreceptor levels. Additionally, PL9654 exhibited strong anti-angiogenic properties by significantly reducing neovascularization and fibrosis.

Context on Diabetic Retinopathy: DR is a diabetes-related condition causing retinal blood vessel damage, leading to potential blindness. It's projected to affect 16 million Americans by 2050, up from 5.5 million in 2025. Globally, 28 million are at risk of vision-threatening DR.

Melanocortin Receptor System Background: The MCR system regulates inflammation, immunity, and healing. Agonists like PL9654 and PL9655 aim to restore tissue balance, representing a novel therapeutic approach for inflammatory and degenerative diseases.

