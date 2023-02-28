Markets
Palatin Technologies Says USPTO Issues Patent On Vyleesi For Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) announced Tuesday that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,590,209, titled "Use of Bremelanotide in Patients with Controlled Hypertension."

This issued patent further strengthens the Company's intellectual property position and coverage for the Company's approved therapeutic product for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women, Vyleesi.

The patent has, with patent terms adjustments, a term through April 29, 2041. The claims of the patent relate to use of bremelanotide, marketed by the Company under the trade name Vyleesi, for treatment of female sexual dysfunction in patients with controlled hypertension. The patent is solely owned by the Company.

