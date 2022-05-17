Markets
Palatin Technologies Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on May 17, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://palatin.com/investors/webcasts/

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-304-0389 (US) or 1-313-209-5140 (International), Conference ID: 1376619.

For a replay call, dial 1-888-203-1112 (US) or 1-719-457-0820 (International), Passcode 1376619.

