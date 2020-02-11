Markets
Palatin Technologies Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Feb. 11 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.palatin.com

To listen to the call dial 1-800-353-6461 (US), 1-334-323-0501(Int'l) with Conference ID: 7551093.

For a replay call, dial 1-888-203-1112 (US) or 1-719-457-0820 (International), Passcode: 7551093.

