Palatin Technologies Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$7.15 million, or -$0.63 per share. This compares with -$7.63 million, or -$0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 445.5% to $1.20 million from $0.22 million last year.

Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$7.15 Mln. vs. -$7.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.63 vs. -$0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.20 Mln vs. $0.22 Mln last year.

