Palatin Technologies Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$8.44 million, or -$0.53 per share. This compares with -$8.67 million, or -$0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$8.44 Mln. vs. -$8.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.53 vs. -$0.76 last year.

