Palatin Technologies Inc. Q2 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) announced Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.69 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$9.99 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 300% to $0.32 million from -$0.16 million last year.

Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$8.69 Mln. vs. -$9.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.04 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $0.32 Mln vs. -$0.16 Mln last year.

