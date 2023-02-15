Palatin Technologies Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$1.42 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$8.69 million, or -$0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 221.9% to $1.03 million from $0.32 million last year.

Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$1.42 Mln. vs. -$8.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.13 vs. -$0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Mln vs. $0.32 Mln last year.

