Palatin Technologies Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$2.44 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$7.84 million, or -$0.56 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.44 Mln. vs. -$7.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.56 last year.

