Palatin Technologies Inc. Loss At -$7.82 Mln In Q1

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) announced Loss for first quarter of -$7.82 million

The company's earnings totaled -$7.82 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$5.21 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

