Palatin Technologies Completes Phase 2 Obesity Study On MC4R Bremelanotide And Tirzepatide

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the completion of its Phase 2 BMT-801 clinical study evaluating the combination of MC4R bremelanotide and GLP-1/GIP tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity.

The study, which enrolled 113 patients, has now concluded the last patient's final visit, and data collection is in its final stages.

The Phase 2 trial, designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of this combination, showed promising results in terms of weight loss. The study's primary endpoint was to evaluate the efficacy of bremelanotide combined with tirzepatide in reducing body weight. Data from this trial are expected later this quarter.

The results from the study could support the potential for MC4R agonists like bremelanotide to play a significant role in treating obesity, potentially offering additive or synergistic effects when paired with GLP-1/GIP therapies.

Palatin plans to use these results to guide future clinical development programs for the treatment of general obesity, hypothalamic obesity, and rare MC4R pathway-related genetic diseases.

Palatin believes that MC4R pathway modulation could be an important alternative mechanism for addressing obesity and weight loss beyond currently available treatments, with the potential to improve patient outcomes.

