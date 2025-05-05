Palatin Technologies Announces Encouraging Pre-Clinical Data Of PL9588 For Glaucoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), Monday announced new pre-clinical data for PL9588, a novel melanocortin receptor agonist, for the treatment of for glaucoma, a progressive, often pressure-related disease.

The data revealed that PL9588 reduces intraocular pressure via aqueous outflow mechanism, provides retinal neuroprotection independent of Intraocular Pressure lowering, and supports dual-action.

The findings, presented at the 2025 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, position PL9588 as a potential next-generation candidate for glaucoma treatment.

In the pre-market hours, Palatin's stock is trading at $0.215, down 1.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.

