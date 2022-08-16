Markets
Palatin Announces Positive Study Results For Its Drug To Treat Dry Eye Disease

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Tuesday announced positive results from an interim analysis of the Phase 3 pivotal study of PL9643, the company's drug candidate for the treatment of patients with dry eye disease.

Based on the review of first 120 patients who had completed the treatment, Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended the study to continue with up to 350 patients, Palatin said.

The Phase 3 study dubbed MELODY-1 is a double-masked and vehicle-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of PL9643 ophthalmic solution, compared to vehicle in patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye disease.

The company said it plans to enroll up to an additional 230 patients in the study. Topline data are expected in the second quarter of calendar 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

