Palatin Advances PL9643 For The Treatment Of Dry Eye Disease Into Phase 3 Study

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) said on Tuesday that it has initiated a pivotal phase III clinical study of PL9643, an ophthalmic solution, in patients with dry eye disease.

The trial, dubbed MELODY-1, is designed to enroll up to 400 patients in multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently anticipated in the second half of 2022.

Carl Spana, CEO of Palatin, commented: "This is the second melanocortin peptide Palatin has advanced into Phase 3, demonstrating Palatin's expertise and efficiency in melanocortin peptide development for indications with unmet medical need."

