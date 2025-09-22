Markets

Palatin Achieves Milestone Payment Of $6.5 Mln Under Boehringer Ingelheim Collaboration

September 22, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTNTD.PK), Monday announced that the company has reached a research milestone, worth 5.5 million euros, equivalent to $6.5 million, under its collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim.

The collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim was signed on August 18, 2025, to develop potential first-in-class melanocortin receptor-targeted treatments for patients with retinal diseases.

Commenting on the recent achievement, CEO Carl Spana said, "Melanocortin receptor agonists represent a differentiated and promising approach to address the underlying drivers of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema, which affect an estimated one in three people living with diabetes."

Currently, Palatin's stock is trading at $8.50, up 1.80 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.