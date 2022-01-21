Palatin: Pre-clinical Data Show Positive Effects Of Melanocortins For Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) reported the positive effects of PL8177 on treating ulcerative colitis in an animal disease model, including genomic data characterizing the anti-inflammatory effects of melanocortin agonists. The company said the data showed that orally administered PL8177 improved markers of colitis compared to the vehicle group. The company said the results support the aim of ultimately treating inflammatory bowel disease in humans.

Palatin Technologies is planning to conduct a phase 2 clinical study evaluating PL8177 administered orally as a treatment for ulcerative colitis later in the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.