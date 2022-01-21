Markets
PTN

Palatin: Pre-clinical Data Show Positive Effects Of Melanocortins For Ulcerative Colitis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) reported the positive effects of PL8177 on treating ulcerative colitis in an animal disease model, including genomic data characterizing the anti-inflammatory effects of melanocortin agonists. The company said the data showed that orally administered PL8177 improved markers of colitis compared to the vehicle group. The company said the results support the aim of ultimately treating inflammatory bowel disease in humans.

Palatin Technologies is planning to conduct a phase 2 clinical study evaluating PL8177 administered orally as a treatment for ulcerative colitis later in the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular