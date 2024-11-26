News & Insights

Palasino Holdings Sees Revenue Growth Amid Expansion

November 26, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Palasino Holdings Limited (HK:2536) has released an update.

Palasino Holdings Limited has reported a 1% increase in revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, driven by growth in its slot machine operations. The company, a key player in the Central European gaming and leisure industry, is expanding its casino presence in the region, including converting a property in the Czech Republic into its fourth casino. As part of its strategic growth, Palasino is also exploring opportunities in Poland and other European and Asian markets.

