Palasino Holdings Sees Revenue Growth Amid Expansion

Palasino Holdings Limited has reported a 1% increase in revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, driven by growth in its slot machine operations. The company, a key player in the Central European gaming and leisure industry, is expanding its casino presence in the region, including converting a property in the Czech Republic into its fourth casino. As part of its strategic growth, Palasino is also exploring opportunities in Poland and other European and Asian markets.

