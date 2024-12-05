News & Insights

Palantir’s Warp Speed system selected by Shield AI

December 05, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Palantir (PLTR) is expanding its work with Shield AI, a defense technology company, to develop and deliver large-scale command and control of autonomous unscrewed systems, including operations in GPS- and communications-denied environments. By leveraging Shield AI’s advanced Hivemind software development kit, along with Palantir’s suite of software solutions, the partnership aims to address critical defense challenges.

