Palantir’s Warp Speed system selected by Shield AI

Palantir (PLTR) is expanding its work with Shield AI, a defense technology company, to develop and deliver large-scale command and control of autonomous unscrewed systems, including operations in GPS- and communications-denied environments. By leveraging Shield AI’s advanced Hivemind software development kit, along with Palantir’s suite of software solutions, the partnership aims to address critical defense challenges.
