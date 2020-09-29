Palantir Technologies' reference price is set at $7.25 ahead of its direct listing on Wednesday, according to the New York Stock Exchange.



At that price, Palantir would command a fully diluted market value of more than $15 billion, and would be the year's sixth-largest US listing by market value.



The Denver, CO-based company plans to list on the NYSE on Wednesday under the symbol PLTR.



The NYSE reference price does not reflect an offering price, or the opening price for Palantir's shares on Wednesday. Instead, the opening public price will be determined by the designated market maker, using buy and sell orders collected by the NYSE from broker-dealers. All tradable shares will be sold by existing shareholders.



Palantir and Asana (ASAN; also listing Wednesday) are the third and fourth major direct listings, following Slack (WORK) in June 2019 and Spotify (SPOT) in April 2018.



There is no firm commitment offering, and therefore no underwriters on the deal; instead, the company's financial advisors included Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, RBC Capital Markets, Citi, Jefferies, HSBC, SG Americas Securities, CIBC World Markets, Scotia Capital, and MUFG.



The article Palantir's NYSE reference price is set at $7.25 ahead of Wednesday direct listing originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



