Palantir’s New Partnership May Give It an Edge

Software maker Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) continues to struggle. Give this company some credit; it's actively working to give itself that market edge and bring itself back to prominence.

A new partnership may help things along, but that's what we wondered about the last one too. I remain bearish on Palantir because its moves seem too limited to have much impact.

Palantir stock's year started substantially well. First, there was a huge jump early on. From January 3 to January 26, the share price nearly doubled from around $23 to $39 even. Then, a dip in February proved short-lived. By February 8, the company was nearly back to its high at around $38.

That was the last time Palantir stock would see any attempt to crack $40 per share. Afterward, the share price dove from around $38 to just over $25 in the space of nine days. Then, a series of dips and recoveries followed. However, the latest dip has yet to see recovery. Now, Palantir stock is currently trading around low prices seen back in May 2021.

Meanwhile, the latest news may provide a lift. Palantir recently got together with Dewpoint Therapeutics, a company specializing in “biomolecular condensates.”

For those not familiar with the term, a biomolecular condensate is, essentially, a specialized part of a cell. Proteins and RNA that have been separated into colloidal emulsions are part of the biomolecular condensate family.

With Palantir involved, Dewpoint will have access to Palantir Foundry. Using Palantir Foundry will allow Dewpoint to better study those condensates by better studying lab data. It will also allow Dewpoint to incorporate the results of other published studies and similar data. Ultimately, all that extra data should allow Dewpoint to find new compounds altogether, as well as new uses for these.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to the Palantir stock forecast, PLTR has a Moderate Sell consensus rating. That's based on one Buy, three Holds, and four Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Palantir price target of $23.14 implies 28.8% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $18 per share to a high of $31 per share.

Doing Some of the Right Thing

It's impossible not to give Palantir credit here. The company is clearly making an effort to revitalize its operations and make $40 look more like a distinct possibility and less like a fever dream.

Yet, the pace seems awfully slow. We last talked about a new partnership between Palantir and another company back on December 8. Subsequently, there's a new partnership about two weeks later? Maybe if Palantir could repeat that pace for six months, we'd have something to talk about.

Palantir's moves here are glacial. Clearly, they're good moves, but they're not making the kind of impact that Palantir really needs. It's not as if Palantir has a lot of room to wait around.

Privacy regulations are getting steadily stricter throughout several countries. That's forcing Palantir to set up more localized operations to address these properly. Recently, the company announced that it was doing just that in the U.K. thanks to new regulations.

Worse, Palantir isn't even giving investors much reason to stick around. Palantir's dividend history makes it clear there's no dividend to speak of. It doesn't look like there will be any time soon either.

Concluding Views

Palantir is making some solid moves. It's also bargain-priced, challenging its lows for the year and potentially opening up a very attractive buy-in point. The problem is that Palantir isn't providing much reason to take advantage of the lower prices.

Privacy restrictions are hemming the company in. Companies seem only tepidly interested in Palantir's big data offerings. That by itself is the most purely gobsmacking part of the whole picture.

Big data is a big deal. It's made incredible strides. It's delivered fantastic results. However, big data can only do so much when no one's buying in.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

