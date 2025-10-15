Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ: ONMD) have agreed to a partnership that will leverage Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to enhance its healthcare AI and data analytics capabilities. Specifically, Palantir’s software will provide the infrastructure for OneMedNet’s iRWD, a near-real-time AI-powered provider network.

The partnership will help OneMedNet accelerate the use of real-world imaging data in clinical research. OneMedNet’s network provides access to over five billion administrative claims and 131 million clinical exams across over 1,750 provider sites, spanning oncology, cardiology, and rare diseases.

Partnership Strengthens Palantir’s Role in Healthcare AI

This multi-year agreement deepens Palantir’s footprint in the healthcare and life sciences sector, following its prior collaborations with the FDA, NIH, and leading pharmaceutical firms. It also enhances Palantir’s credibility in the regulated health data environment, which requires secure, compliant handling of sensitive information, such as HIPAA.

It also highlights how Palantir is positioning itself at the center of the AI-driven transformation of biomedical data management, an area seeing rapid investment and regulatory support.

Commercial Growth Shows Palantir’s Expanding Reach

It wasn’t that long ago when a primary critique of Palantir was that the company was too reliant on revenue from the U.S. government. However, in its most recent quarter, the company posted year-over-year (YOY) U.S. commercial revenue growth of 93%, and increased its customer count by 64%.

Palantir says it’s on track to deliver U.S. commercial revenue guidance in excess of $1.302 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 85%. About 44% of the company’s total revenue comes from its commercial side. And the contract with OneMedNet is not the only commercial win announced by Palantir since it last reported earnings.

PLTR Stock Continues to Draw Institutional Interest

Over the last year, analysts have consistently raised their price targets for PLTR stock. At one time, the consensus price was in the $60s, then in the $80s. Today, the Palantir analyst forecasts on MarketBeat give the stock a consensus price target of $141.28. That’s a 20% downside from its closing price on Oct.14. But at one time, that gap was far wider.

This should remind investors that watching what investors do is more important than what they say. It’s fair to say that Palantir trades at a premium. However, contracts like the one it signed with OneMedNet show why the stock is worth the premium it gets.

Bullish Options Activity Signals Confidence Before Earnings

PLTR stock is up more than 137% in 2025 and 20% in the last three months, making it a standout in the tech sector. However, that growth has slowed to around 4.8% in the last month. The simple reason is that momentum is exhausted after a strong run, and the stock is consolidating in a range between around $173 and $187.

Investors have seen this before, and it frequently happens around earnings. Palantir reports earnings in about three weeks on Nov. 3. A strong report will be the only catalyst investors need to kickstart the stock’s momentum.

Analysts have been relatively quiet. However, options traders are making bullish bets. The Palantir options chain for Nov. 7 (the Friday after the company’s earnings report) shows notably higher call volume than put volume, particularly at the higher strike prices between $180 and $200, where open interest and implied volatility are elevated.

The $200 call leads with over 2,600 open contracts and rising interest (+633), suggesting traders are positioning for continued upside momentum.

However, traders should be advised that short interest in PLTR stock is up about 10% in the last month. If the company’s earnings miss or even just meet expectations, it could galvanize sellers to drive the stock lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.