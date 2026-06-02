Palantir’s Drone Tailwind Puts Its Defense AI Story Back in Focus for Investors

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) surged over 20% in the last week of May. There were several reasons for that, not the least of which was a report from The Wall Street Journal that suggests the U.S. government may directly fund domestic drone companies. The policy implications may be dubious, but that would be undoubtedly bullish for PLTR.

Palantir's Drone Opportunity May Be Just Beginning

Palantir’s software supports multiple drone and autonomous systems applications.

The company is already firmly entrenched with the Department of War through the MAVEN program.

The nature of warfare and the need for operational security make it unlikely the extent of the company’s capabilities will ever be fully known.

Drones are among the fastest-growing segments of modern defense procurement.

A core reason behind the stated need for a defense budget of over $1 trillion is the need to vastly expand the country’s autonomous defense capabilities, of which drones play a key role. They are “cheap” compared to conventional weapons and don’t require a human pilot.

Palantir is positioned to be the connective tissue between the platforms and the decisions they inform. Its software not only processes drone data, but also turns that data into actionable intelligence at machine speed.

It’s not a leap to suggest that Palantir will benefit from increased spending in an area of defense that will provide a showcase for its technology. The opportunity is not that Palantir builds drones, but that drones create a growing need for the kind of data integration and command software Palantir already sells.

Dell’s Report Provides Further Proof the Software Selloff Was Overdone

This earnings season has been a case of trust but verify as it relates to software stocks. It wasn’t enough for Palantir to deliver a strong report. But when companies like Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), on the hardware side and Snowflake (NASDAQ: SNOW) at the data-software layer of the AI stack tell the same story, it becomes hard to overlook.

Palantir sits at the operational layer of the AI stack. And right now, it benefits from one-of-one positioning in that space. A recent product launch from Dell helps explain why investors are reassessing PLTR.

At the company’s Dell Technologies World event in May, Dell unveiled a product that runs Palantir’s Foundry and AIP software inside the Dell AI Factory powered by GPUs from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). Specifically, Palantir’s Ontology layer will be deployed on Dell ObjectScale and PowerFlex storage, both of which target sovereign defense and regulated customers who won’t put sensitive data in the public cloud.

PLTR's Chart Tells a Story of Its Own

The Dell partnership underscores something broader: the "expensive" label critics pin on PLTR increasingly misses the point. When the hardware and infrastructure layer is being built around your software, the premium is a feature, not a flaw.

Nevertheless, PLTR has not been a stock for the faint of heart. Although it’s had many bullish moments over the past two years, the bears have been in control for much of the last eight months.

The stock has been trading in a defined range for much of 2026. The recent rally may have confirmed where the bottom is, but it also may be setting a short-term ceiling as well.

In midday trading on June 1, PLTR was getting resistance around the $161 level, which is also aligning with the 200-day simple moving average.

Unless the stock can push higher, this move will likely confirm that PLTR is still in a consolidation phase. Nevertheless, volatility like this is the cost of holding a stock like PLTR. You have to stay in it to win it. Investors who stay on the sideline are likely to miss the strongest gains.

Watch What They Do More Than What They Say

When it comes to understanding the upside for PLTR, it’s important to separate the news from the noise.

For example, for all the hand wringing about the stock’s valuation, analyst sentiment is still bullish.

Even after the 20% upside rally, PLTR is still about 20% below the analyst consensus price target of $193.

Plus, institutional buying isn’t slowing down. It’s no longer a case of institutions owning PLTR because of its inclusion in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100, it’s become a must-own stock for investors who are buying into the long-term AI growth story.

The next obvious catalyst for Palantir could come from its earnings call on Aug. 3.

With many institutions stepping away for the summer, a strong move higher isn’t a guarantee. In fact, it’s likely that PLTR will have more of the same choppy movement on lower summer volume.

However, investors who bought PLTR at around $130 were rewarded once and will likely be rewarded again if the stock gives up these recent gains.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.