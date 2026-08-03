Palantir's Business Is Winning. Its Stock Isn't. Monday Decides Which One Matters.

There’s a particular kind of tension that builds when a company’s operating results and its share price start telling opposite stories.

Palantir Technologies walks into its second-quarter report on Monday evening embodying that tension as completely as any name in the market. By almost every operational measure, this is a business performing at an extraordinary level. By the measure that pays the bills — the stock chart — 2026 has been brutal.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming announcement calls for earnings of 35 cents per share, representing growth of 118.8% from the 16 cents posted a year ago. Estimates have remained steady over the past 60 days. On the top line, consensus stands at $1.81 billion, implying roughly 80% year-over-year revenue growth.



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Management’s own guidance points to revenues in the range of $1.797 billion to $1.801 billion, so the Street is essentially aligned with the company’s forecast. Beneath the headline, the composition matters: Government revenues are pegged at $916.2 million, up 65.7%, while Commercial revenues are expected at $892.1 million, up a remarkable 98%. That commercial acceleration is the number we’ll be watching most closely, because it’s the proof point for the argument that Palantir has broken out of its defense-contractor origins.

A Track Record That Earns Some Benefit of the Doubt

The setup has credibility behind it. Palantir has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 15.1%. The first quarter was emphatic: revenue of $1.63 billion grew 85% year over year and blew past the $1.54 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.33 topped the $0.29 estimate by 14%.

Management responded by raising full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.650–$7.662 billion, implying 71% growth, up from a prior range implying 61%. Companies don’t raise guidance by ten percentage points unless they’re seeing something real in the pipeline.

Palantir carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting a favorable earnings estimate revision trend. That matters, because estimate revisions are the single most reliable driver of share prices over time.

Palantir’s Earnings ESP indicator currently stands at 0.0%, meaning the most accurate recent estimate matches consensus exactly. Our model therefore doesn’t conclusively predict a beat this time. That’s not a prediction of a miss — it simply means the statistical edge you’d want heading into a print isn’t present. Given the four-quarter track record, the operational bar will likely be cleared; our model just isn’t offering an opinion.

The Disconnect Is the Story

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable. Despite that performance, Palantir shares have declined roughly 22% over the past year and more than 30% year-to-date. Shares have traded near $100 recently, well below the 200-day moving average near $159 and a long way from the $207 fifty-two-week high set last November. The stock touched a 52-week low of $106.37 during a punishing June selloff.



Image Source: StockCharts

What went wrong? Not the business. Three forces have converged. First, a broad repricing of expensive software names — traders have taken to calling it the “SaaSpocalypse” — driven by fears that AI agents could erode traditional per-seat enterprise subscription models.

Second, competitive anxiety: a July 22nd session saw shares fall 6% partly on reports of an open-source intelligence platform posted to GitHub offering functionality similar to Palantir’s. And third, a steady drumbeat of secondary concerns — insider sales, scrutiny of the company’s UK National Health Service work, and the well-publicized short position held by Michael Burry.

We’d treat the open-source threat with measured skepticism. Palantir’s moat has never really been the software in isolation; it’s the Ontology architecture, the forward-deployed engineering model, and the accreditations required to operate inside classified government environments. A GitHub project doesn’t replicate that.

Of course, valuation remains a concern. Palantir PLTR trades at 83 times forward earnings against an industry average of 20X. These are not numbers that leave room for error, and they explain why merely strong results may not be enough to move the stock higher. But the balance sheet, at least, removes one risk entirely. Palantir held roughly $2.2 billion in cash with zero debt as of March 2026. This is not a company that needs the capital markets to cooperate.

What Monday Actually Hinges On

This evening’s result will depend on three key questions. Does U.S. commercial growth sustain its triple-digit trajectory, or show the first signs of deceleration? Does management raise full-year guidance again — after already lifting it once — which would signal the pipeline is still expanding faster than expected? And does the 5:00 p.m. ET shareholder Q&A produce any clarity on how Palantir positions against the commoditization fears that have dogged the stock?

A stock down 30% on the year has already priced in a fair amount of disappointment, which means the downside from a good-but-not-perfect quarter may be more limited than it was six months ago. But at these multiples, a genuine growth deceleration would likely be punished. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and the improving estimate trend argue for constructive positioning — with the clear-eyed understanding that this remains a high-volatility name where the valuation debate won’t be settled by any single quarter.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.