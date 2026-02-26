Palantir's Billionaire Co-Founder Just Sold These 3 Unbelievable Stocks

Key Points

Peter Thiel's hedge fund sold all of its stock positions in Q4.

Retail investors will not have access to the same opportunities that the venture capitalist does.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Few names carry as much weight in the tech world as Peter Thiel. His track record is legendary, as he co-founded both PayPal and Palantir. He was also one of Facebook's first outside investors.

So when he makes moves with the portfolio of his hedge fund, Thiel Macro, investors should pay attention. And now that the latest round of Form 13Fs is available, we're able to see what his actions were during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The results were shocking. At first, I couldn't understand why he did what he did in Q4, but the more I think about it, his moves make complete sense for him.

Thiel Macro's stock portfolio is now empty

Entering Q4, Thiel Macro held stakes in just three companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Now, it owns zero.

The hedge fund has completely sold out of all the positions it held before, which may raise the question: Are those funds sitting in cash now? The answer to that is likely no. The law only requires fund managers to report on companies in their portfolios that are publicly traded, not on those that are still in the private sector.

This means that Thiel could be investing in artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups that he believes are more promising than the public tech companies he previously invested in. While we have no way of knowing if that's really going on or not, it would make sense considering his track record.

So, what should investors do with this information? I think the idea here is to be ready to be nimble. Companies may rise and fall in the AI era at a moment's notice, and you must be ready to pivot your investments into a completely different company if it's clear that new AI offerings are taking the wind out of one of your prior positions. If you can do that, then there could be huge gains to be made.

However, without access to these private investments like Thiel has, average retail investors will be unable to invest in many of these cutting-edge companies. So, what should they do? I think there are a few publicly held players that will be long-term winners no matter what happens, including chip makers and designers. These companies will be winners as long as the AI buildout continues, and investors should keep looking to those stocks for exposure to the overall trend of increasing AI spending.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Microsoft, PayPal, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, PayPal, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.