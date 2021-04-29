US Markets
Palantir's Alex Karp gets $1 billion payday in 2020

Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc's chief earned a billion dollars last year after taking the company he co-founded public, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

CEO Alexander Karp received a compensation of $1.10 billion that included $797.9 million earned in options and $296.4 million in stock awards. He was paid $12.1 million in 2019.

Known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir went public in September and has gained more than two-and-a-half times its debut price.

Co-founder and President Steven Cohen was paid $192 million, compared with $16.1 million in 2019.

The company analyzes large amounts of data for U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies, global banks and energy companies, and has drawn sharp criticism from investors and the media about its operations.

It has also been partnering with big private-sector names including Rio Tinto and IBM for data analytics.

