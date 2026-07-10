Palantir's 104% U.S. Revenue Growth is the Key Number to Watch

Palantir PLTR continues to produce impressive financial results, but one metric deserves more attention than any other: U.S. revenue growth.

The company generated $1.3 billion in U.S. revenues during the first quarter of 2026, more than doubling from the year-ago quarter with a 104% increase. Delivering triple-digit growth at Palantir's current scale demonstrates that demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Gotham and Foundry remains exceptionally strong.

Even more encouraging is the consistent acceleration in this metric. U.S. revenue growth improved from 55% in the first quarter of 2025 to 68% in the second quarter, 77% in the third quarter, 93% in the fourth quarter, and 104% in the first quarter of 2026. Rather than slowing as the business expands, Palantir continues to gain momentum, driven by growing adoption across both public-sector and commercial customers.

Although investors often focus on profitability, valuation, operating margins and cash flow, Palantir's U.S. revenue trajectory may be the clearest indicator of its competitive strength. Sustained triple-digit growth in its largest market suggests the company is still capturing market share and that customer demand remains far from saturated.

As long as Palantir continues delivering robust growth in its U.S. operations, the company is likely to remain one of the most compelling long-term growth stories in enterprise software.

What's Fueling Palantir's U.S. Momentum?

Several structural trends are driving the company's remarkable domestic growth.

Artificial Intelligence adoption remains the biggest catalyst. Organizations are increasingly deploying AI across mission-critical workflows, creating strong demand for Palantir's AIP platform, which enables customers to operationalize large language models while integrating them with enterprise data and existing business processes.

The commercial business has become another major growth engine. More private-sector companies are adopting Palantir's software to improve decision-making, automate operations and enhance productivity, resulting in a rapidly expanding customer base.

At the same time, government demand remains robust. Palantir continues to deepen its relationships with U.S. defense, intelligence and civilian agencies, benefiting from rising investments in AI-enabled national security, defense modernization and data analytics.

The combination of expanding government contracts and accelerating commercial adoption has created a powerful growth flywheel that continues to lift overall U.S. revenues.

Peer Comparison

Two of Palantir's most prominent AI software peers are Snowflake SNOW and MongoDB MDB, both of which are benefiting from enterprise AI adoption, albeit through different business models.

Snowflake continues to expand its AI-powered cloud data platform, helping enterprises consolidate, manage and analyze large volumes of data. As companies invest more heavily in generative AI, demand for AI-ready data infrastructure should continue supporting Snowflake's long-term growth.

MongoDB is strengthening its position in AI-driven application development through its flexible developer data platform. The company enables enterprises to build scalable, modern applications capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated AI workloads, positioning it to benefit from ongoing software modernization initiatives.

While all three companies are capitalizing on the AI revolution, Palantir currently stands apart because of the extraordinary acceleration in its U.S. business. The company's ability to more than double domestic revenues while simultaneously increasing its growth rate underscores the strength of customer demand and reinforces its leadership position in the rapidly evolving AI software landscape.

PLTR’s Price Performance & Estimates

The stock has declined 27.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.5% fall.

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From a valuation standpoint, PLTR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 33X, well above the industry’s 3.98X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR’s 2026 earnings has declined over the past 60 days.

PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.