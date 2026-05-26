Palantir vs. UiPath: Which AI-First Software Stock is a Buy?

Both Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and UiPath Inc. PATH stand out as leading innovators in AI-driven software.

Palantir has built its reputation on large-scale data analytics and decision intelligence platforms, delivering powerful solutions for government agencies, defense organizations and major enterprises that require seamless data integration and real-time situational awareness. UiPath, on the other hand, specializes in robotic process automation (RPA), applying artificial intelligence to eliminate repetitive tasks and boost operational efficiency across diverse industries.

Where Palantir focuses on enabling advanced, data-driven decision-making, UiPath excels in automating workflows, positioning both companies as indispensable contributors to the expanding AI ecosystem.

PLTR: AI, Modular Sales Strategy

Palantir’s growth story is closely tied to its comprehensive artificial intelligence strategy. The company integrates its proprietary Foundry and Gotham platforms with its advanced Artificial Intelligence Platform to enable organizations to process massive data sets and extract real-time insights.

These capabilities are particularly valuable in sectors where rapid decision-making and complex data integration are essential. Defense, intelligence, healthcare and finance organizations rely on Palantir’s technology to streamline operations and improve strategic outcomes.

The government sector remains one of Palantir’s strongest footholds. The company continues aligning its AI offerings with evolving U.S. defense priorities. High-profile initiatives, including the Department of Defense’s Open DAGIR project, highlight Palantir’s ability to modernize military operations using AI-driven data interoperability and real-time decision-making tools. Such engagements reinforce Palantir’s reputation as a key technology partner for national security missions.

On the commercial side, PLTR is actively accelerating AI adoption through AIP boot camps, which provide hands-on training and demonstrations for potential clients. A large number of companies have participated in these sessions, helping showcase the adaptability of Palantir’s solutions across logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain operations. This initiative has been particularly effective in driving new customer acquisition.

Palantir’s expanding client base and rising demand for AI services have translated into strong financial performance. The company generated a 24.2% compound annual revenue growth rate from 2021 to 2025, reflecting increasing adoption of its advanced analytics solutions.

Another important growth driver is Palantir’s modular sales approach, which allows clients to adopt individual components of its platform rather than committing to the entire ecosystem at once.

This flexible model lowers entry barriers and encourages organizations to experiment with Palantir’s tools before scaling their usage. Combined with usage-based pricing, the strategy enables customers to gradually expand their investment as their operational needs grow.

As a result, Palantir has successfully broadened its U.S. commercial customer base, transforming many pilot projects into long-term enterprise deployments.

ARM: AGI CPU Push, Scaling Risks

Arm is accelerating its ambitions in AI infrastructure with Arm AGI CPU, a processor designed specifically for emerging agentic AI workloads. The company believes the transition from traditional AI queries to always-active AI agents will dramatically increase computing requirements inside data centers, creating a major long-term growth opportunity.

The new Arm AGI CPU is positioned as a high-efficiency alternative to conventional x86 systems, with Arm Holdings claiming significantly stronger rack-level performance and improved infrastructure economics. ARM also highlighted that its architecture can help customers lower capital spending while scaling AI workloads more efficiently across cloud and enterprise environments.

This signifies Arm Holdings’ intention to move beyond its traditional licensing model and deepen its role in the AI hardware ecosystem. The company is now positioning its architecture not only as a foundational technology layer but also as a scalable platform for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Arm expects the AGI CPU business alone to generate $15 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2031. Combined with its projected $10 billion IP business opportunity, management sees a path toward $25 billion in long-term revenue potential.

The platform is already attracting major ecosystem support. Partnerships and deployments now include hyperscalers and AI leaders such as Meta Platforms, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Microsoft Azure, Cloudflare and SAP.

Even with the exceptional results, some risks remain. Arm’s AI opportunity is attracting enormous investor expectations, which raises valuation sensitivity. Any slowdown in hyperscaler AI spending, cloud deployments, or AGI CPU adoption could pressure sentiment.

Supply-chain constraints also remain a factor. Management acknowledged it is actively securing wafer, packaging, memory, and testing capacity to support rising AGI CPU demand.

Competition in AI infrastructure remains intense as well. Although Arm appears to be gaining architectural share from competitors, rivals continue investing aggressively across CPUs, GPUs and AI accelerators.

Additionally, Arm’s expansion into silicon products introduces execution complexity beyond its historically high-margin licensing model.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for PLTR & PATH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 72% and 99%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s fiscal 2027 sales suggests 9% year-over-year growth, while EPS is expected to grow 8%. EPS estimates did not change over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UiPath’s Valuation More Attractive Than AppLovin

UiPath is trading at a forward sales multiple of 3.18X, below its 12-month median of 4.08X. Palantir’s forward sales multiple stands at 36.64X, below its median of 70.45X.

Verdict: PLTR Deserves Your Bet

While both companies remain important players in the expanding AI software landscape, Palantir appears better positioned for long-term upside. Its deep integration within government and defense ecosystems, rapidly expanding commercial adoption, and growing demand for AI-driven decision platforms continue strengthening its competitive moat. The company’s modular sales strategy and increasing enterprise penetration also provide multiple avenues for sustained growth. Although valuation remains elevated, Palantir’s accelerating AI momentum, improving profitability profile, and stronger estimate revisions support a more favorable outlook. Meanwhile, UiPath continues facing slower growth expectations and more moderate earnings momentum. With a stronger growth trajectory and a more compelling AI leadership position, Palantir appears to be the Buy candidate at present.

While PLTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PATH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.