Palantir vs. Oracle in 2026. Which One Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Palantir is growing faster, but its valuation leaves little room for mistakes.

Oracle's massive cloud backlog gives investors strong visibility into future AI demand.

Oracle carries execution risk, but its lower valuation may offer a better risk-reward profile.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are both benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Palantir is growing much faster and is seeing rapid adoption of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Oracle is growing more slowly, but its huge cloud backlog and aggressive AI infrastructure build-out give investors a very different kind of AI opportunity.

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Which is better?

Palantir's revenue rose 85% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to $1.6 billion, while U.S. commercial revenue surged 133% to $595 million. The company's adjusted operating margin was a solid 60%, while its adjusted free cash flow margin was 57%. Palantir also recorded a net dollar retention rate of 150%, highlighting its success in expanding spend from existing customers. AIP is also increasingly being used for core business operations, making Palantir's growth look more durable than a short-term AI hype cycle.

But the company's expensive valuation of nearly 153.9 times earnings and 62.7 times sales leaves little room for any execution missteps.

Oracle is growing at a slower pace, but is also trading at a more reasonable valuation of around 34.7 times earnings and 8.7 times sales. Analysts expect the company's revenue to grow around 20% year over year to $19.1 billion in fiscal 2026's Q4. In fiscal Q3, revenue rose 21.7% year over year, while adjusted operating margin was 43%. The remaining performance obligations also jumped 325% to $553 billion, giving the company unusually strong visibility into future AI cloud demand.

The risk is that Oracle's AI backlog still must be converted into working data center capacity. The company has estimated fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to be around $50 billion. Oracle has also announced plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion in 2026 to fund data center expansion. However, this AI data center spending is creating significant cash pressure. Oracle's opportunity, although large, is dependent on funding, construction speed, power availability, cost control, and customers' fast-changing AI compute needs.

Palantir looks like the stronger company, but Oracle seems to offer a better risk-reward outlook.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.