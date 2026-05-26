Palantir vs. BigBear.ai: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Palantir Technologies delivers massive revenue growth alongside substantial net income and margins.

BigBear.ai focuses on critical decision intelligence for national security and global supply chains.

BigBear is benefiting from the government's investment in AI, while Palantir is demonstrating strong pricing power for its software.

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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) represent two distinct paths within the expanding artificial intelligence (AI) market. Choosing between them requires weighing the established scale of a software giant against the prospect of a smaller company’s ability to grow and deliver more asymmetric upside for investors.

Palantir is offering AI-powered operating systems for modern enterprise data, while BigBear.ai targets specialized technology solutions for national security and enterprise customers. They are frequently compared because both generate a substantial portion of revenue from government contracts.

The case for Palantir Technologies

Palantir sells a suite of platforms, including Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo, to both commercial and government clients. The company has seen significant growth in the commercial sector as businesses integrate its tools to manage complex data operations. Its top three customers accounted for roughly 16% of total revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.5 billion, representing an impressive 56.2% year-over-year growth rate. This expansion helped the company achieve a net income of approximately $1.6 billion. This performance highlights the company's ability to scale its software products across more than 50 different vertical markets in the tech stocks sector.

Palantir has no debt. Its current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term bills, stands at a robust 7.1x. Profitability is elite, as the company reported a 54% profit margin last quarter.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai provides AI-powered intelligence solutions specifically designed for national security, supply chains, and autonomous systems. Its primary focus is on providing actionable insights for complex environments like border security and manufacturing.

For 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $127.7 million, which was a decrease of approximately 19.3% from the prior year. This decline contributed to a net loss of approximately $293.9 million for the period. While the company maintains a solid backlog of orders, its path to profitability remains a central focus for investors monitoring its specialized niche.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, BigBear.ai showed a debt-to-equity ratio of 0, indicating a fairly healthy financial position. The current ratio is approximately 1.8x, indicating it has sufficient assets to cover its short-term liabilities.

Risk profile comparison

Palantir faces competition in the enterprise software market. Many of its largest government contracts permit termination for convenience, which could impact future revenue if renewals do not occur. Additionally, the company is subject to the evolving EU AI Act and other global data regulations. Fines for non-compliance with these laws can reach up to 7% of total revenue.

BigBear.ai has customer concentration risks, as the majority of its revenue comes from a small group of government-linked clients. This makes the company vulnerable to shifts in federal budgets or contract cancellations. It also competes against massive system integrators and established contractors. The company also faces risks related to the commercial adoption of its biometric technology, which is still in an early stage of market demand.

Valuation comparison

Palantir trades at a significantly higher valuation than BigBear.ai, as reflected in its P/S ratio, reflecting the market's higher growth expectations for the larger firm.

Metric Palantir Technologies BigBear.ai Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 104x n/a 38.2x P/S ratio 67x 13.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

BigBear.ai is benefiting from a tailwind as the U.S. government ramps up investment in AI solutions for national security programs. But BigBear.ai has a lot more to prove than Palantir, which is showing the potential to expand well beyond reliance on government contracts.

While BigBear.ai has seen inconsistent revenue growth quarter to quarter, Palantir has steadily reported higher growth rates over the past two years. This has been driven by accelerating adoption in the private sector, with its U.S. commercial revenue up 133% year over year in Q1.

I believe Palantir is the safer long-term bet than BigBear.ai. Palantir has demonstrated a competitive advantage through high margins, signaling significant pricing power for its software platforms. The stock is expensive, but it’s also a unique company generating incredibly high margins on accelerating revenue growth.

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John Ballard has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.