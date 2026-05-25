Is the Palantir Valuation Debate Over? Why Some Analysts See 86% Upside in the Agentic AI Era.

Key Points

Palantir's AI software sits at the heart of organizations, making it ideal to govern AI agents.

The company's growth continues to build speed, with management expecting a huge year in 2026.

Palantir's stock remains pricey, but it's no longer wildly overvalued, as one might assume.

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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) develops custom artificial intelligence (AI) software for government and commercial customers across various industries and applications. The company's launch of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in 2023 has proven to be a game changer, with growth accelerating consistently since then amid insatiable demand for AI technology across the economy.

That momentum is still building; management is guiding for 120% revenue growth from commercial U.S. customers in 2026. It has made Palantir stock an absolute home run for investors throughout this artificial intelligence (AI) boom, rising over 2,000% since 2023.

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It's also made Palantir a lightning rod for investors, who have fiercely debated the stock's lofty valuation. That debate rages on among analysts to this day. Of 30 Wall Street analysts surveyed by CNN Business, 60% rate the stock a buy, with some price targets suggesting as much as 86% upside. Here's why agentic AI could be fueling the market's optimism.

Agentic AI could drive the growth analysts are looking for

Palantir's technology tends to act as an operating system, a software brain that analyzes an organization's data to generate trends and insights for human users. It's arguably the ideal overseer of AI agents, digital workers that, over the coming years, will increasingly perform tasks in place of humans.

These agents will likely function within Palantir's software applications, where they can monitor, govern, and coordinate them. Palantir's AIP already speaks to that, as the company is selling enterprise autonomy, not just chatbot capabilities.

Some companies have already begun laying off employees, often citing AI as a reason. AI agents will likely continue to surge from here. According to Grand View Research, the Enterprise Agentic AI market could grow by more than 46% annually, hitting $24.5 billion by the end of this decade.

Where should investors land on Palantir stock's valuation today?

It's only fair to touch on Palantir's steep valuation, which the company continues to support with increasingly impressive business results. Palantir stock has come down quite a ways over the past few months and now sits 33% below its all-time high. But even after the decline, the stock still trades at 67 times sales and 155 times earnings.

Even though Palantir is still one of the most expensive stocks on Wall Street, the case for buying it is stronger now than before. Analysts see Palantir growing earnings by more than 50% annually over the next three to five years, which goes a long way in justifying those lofty valuations. The stock isn't cheap, but it's no longer irrationally expensive, assuming the hypergrowth continues.

Given the astounding growth management anticipates from its U.S. commercial customers, Palantir seems well-positioned to live up to the hype.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.