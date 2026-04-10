Palantir Is Trading at 106 Times Forward Earnings. Here's Why This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Still Surprise You.

Key Points

Palantir's stock price has increased by more than 1,000% throughout the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The application of Palantir's platforms to an evolving array of use cases make it unique in a field of otherwise generic SaaS vendors.

Despite its premium valuation, the stock could still be a good buy for patient investors.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Sometimes, a single number can stop investors cold in their tracks. Slap a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 106 on any stock and Wall Street's conventional wisdom yells, "Run for the hills." But what if the stock market's conventional wisdom is losing its relevance, given how rapidly artificial intelligence (AI) is changing everything?

In my view, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is not a software company trading at an unsustainable premium. Instead, it is something the market has never really witnessed before -- and the valuation tools investors are applying to the stock were never designed to price it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Palantir's net dollar retention rate is mind-blowing

The forward earnings multiple reflects expected future cash generation and profitability growth. The math behind this multiple is simply a ratio measuring how long a company can sustain elevated returns on capital.

This notion is where Palantir breaks traditional frameworks. Enterprise software businesses live and die by customer retention. Palantir does not just retain customers. The company's net dollar retention rate of 139% underscores its ability to embed itself so deeply into mission-critical decision intelligence that the idea of switching to a rival provider stops being about simple financial considerations and becomes more of an operational impossibility.

When a government agency or Fortune 500 company builds its entire operational workflow on Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and Apollo security system, the cost of changing service providers is not measured in absolute contract dollars but in the erosion of institutional knowledge.

Palantir's U.S. commercial business is still in its early innings

Palantir's U.S. commercial segment has been growing by more than 100% year over year, and it has been clocking that impressive growth without a typical cash-burning sales campaign.

The company's boot camp strategy compresses its sales cycle in a way that structurally improves unit economics in the long run. This model helped Palantir discover a genuine product-market fit in an otherwise crowded, commoditized enterprise AI software market.

Given the pace of hyperscaler infrastructure build-outs, it's safe to say serious AI developers have an urgency to act and the budget to deploy next-generation products and services. Against this backdrop, Palantir's existing revenue level is not the ceiling. Rather, it is a floor with few obstacles above it.

The multiple looks high, but the comps are misleading

When investors index Palantir's share price to valuation multiples as undeniable evidence of the market's exuberance about the stock, they are also implicitly benchmarking it against something else: other software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses.

Yet Palantir's competitive position is more similar to that of a defense prime or a critical infrastructure operator than an SaaS vendor. Businesses that attain indispensable positioning within government agencies and private sector companies do not trade solely on earnings multiples. Rather, they are measured by the impact of their strategic value and replacement cost.

At the moment, the market lacks a framework for pricing an enterprise AI platform that is simultaneously viewed as a national security asset with recurring revenue and growing profits. Over time, a forward earnings multiple of 106 may not look unreasonable given the growth Palantir's platform could achieve over the next decade.

While this stock may not look cheap by traditional standards, smart investors understand that "cheap" and "undervalued" are not the same thing. And Palantir might just be the clearest example of that distinction in the market right now.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.