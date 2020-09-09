Palantir to float 244 mln shares in listing, debut on Sept. 23
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc, which will go public via a direct listing, said on Wednesday it had registered about 244.2 million of its shares for its stock market debut.
The CIA-backed company said its shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 23.
As opposed to a traditional initial public offering (IPO), a direct listing does not raise fresh funds. In a direct-listing model, existing investors get to sell their shares.
