Palantir Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $289,927, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,052,423.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $30.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 11499.9 with a total volume of 15,056.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $0.84 $0.82 $0.83 $20.50 $415.0K 932 5.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $5.85 $5.85 $22.00 $126.6K 8.7K 587 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.37 $2.35 $2.35 $20.00 $81.8K 2.7K 765 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.37 $2.35 $2.35 $20.00 $81.8K 2.7K 417 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.35 $4.3 $4.32 $20.00 $64.8K 30.7K 628

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 15,983,557, the PLTR's price is up by 0.38%, now at $21.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.2.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $20. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $24. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $9. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $35. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HSBC continues to hold a Hold rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.