Palantir Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $91,300, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,152,188.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $55.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $39.00 $101.8K 3.6K 27 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.8 $1.77 $1.77 $39.00 $88.5K 19.9K 2.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.51 $1.5 $1.5 $50.00 $75.0K 7.7K 7.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.51 $1.49 $1.49 $50.00 $74.5K 7.7K 9.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.5 $1.49 $1.49 $50.00 $74.5K 7.7K 9.1K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 46,853,641, the PLTR's price is up by 1.88%, now at $39.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

