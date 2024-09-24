Palantir Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $608,725, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $407,795.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $55.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 7790.21 with a total volume of 57,881.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.38 $0.38 $0.38 $36.50 $164.2K 24.7K 4.6K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.6 $11.5 $12.2 $40.00 $122.0K 699 100 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.38 $0.37 $0.38 $36.50 $116.2K 24.7K 8.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.01 $55.00 $101.7K 1.3K 344 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.94 $2.88 $2.91 $50.00 $98.3K 3.6K 422

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palantir Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 32,415,978, the PLTR's price is down by -3.11%, now at $36.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

