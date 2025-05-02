Palantir Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) revealed 82 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $1,752,872, and 57 were calls, valued at $5,808,704.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $185.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.0 $12.95 $12.95 $125.00 $710.9K 7.0K 834 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.05 $4.95 $5.05 $80.00 $432.1K 5.5K 914 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.65 $119.5 $119.51 $3.00 $394.3K 945 44 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $118.7 $117.6 $117.6 $5.00 $388.0K 563 8 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $62.45 $62.0 $62.0 $100.00 $117.8K 2.6K 59

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 80,340,108, with PLTR's price up by 6.66%, positioned at $123.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $40. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Underperform Underperform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.