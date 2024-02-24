Palantir Technologies (XTRA:PTX) Price Target Increased by 25.72% to 17.70

The average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies (XTRA:PTX) has been revised to 17.70 / share. This is an increase of 25.72% from the prior estimate of 14.08 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.68 to a high of 29.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.05% from the latest reported closing price of 21.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 10.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTX is 0.26%, a decrease of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.34% to 905,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,560K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,422K shares, representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 22.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,768K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,406K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 22.72% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 43,591K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,605K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,174K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,485K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,673K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,864K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.