Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $187,498, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $3,888,794.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.0 to $70.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Palantir Technologies stands at 8453.93, with a total volume reaching 133,496.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Palantir Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.85 $21.0 $40.00 $420.0K 28.6K 4.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.05 $20.9 $20.99 $40.00 $419.9K 28.6K 2.2K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.24 $55.00 $324.0K 12.5K 2.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $0.84 $0.83 $0.84 $55.00 $291.1K 20.9K 16.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.75 $11.45 $11.52 $50.00 $230.5K 5.2K 967

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 73,651,320, the PLTR's price is up by 5.64%, now at $54.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $38.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets keeps a Market Perform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $47. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Underperform rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $30. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

