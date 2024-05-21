Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $253,666, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $888,091.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $26.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $26.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.34 $2.33 $2.33 $25.00 $257.9K 11.3K 1.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $18.00 $157.9K 2.6K 262 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.35 $5.4 $22.00 $133.3K 3.6K 248 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $17.9 $18.5 $3.00 $74.0K 696 40 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.25 $12.15 $12.15 $10.00 $68.0K 2.4K 100

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies With a trading volume of 10,307,046, the price of PLTR is down by -1.59%, reaching $21.28. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Underperform rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $9. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $35. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Sell rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $20. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.